‘What happened to My Choice?’: Deepika Padukone gets trolled over hijab look in Abu Dhabi tourism ad, fans react

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are winning hearts again — not on the big screen, but in a brand-new Abu Dhabi tourism ad. However, what was meant to be a glamorous advertisement, has now left netizens divided with social media users debating on Deepika wearing a hijab in the commercial.

"Remember Deepika Padukone's video "My Choice"? “To wear a Bindi or not, my choice” “I decide the clothes I wear” Now Deepika Padukone has made video promoting Abu Dhabi tourism wearing Hijab. What happened to "My Choice"?" wrote one user.

What is the advertisement about? Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh – who recently embraced parenthood, star in a dreamy video titled ‘Mera Sukoon’, against Abu Dhabi’s stunning landscapes and cultural landmarks.

One of the most talked-about moments shows Deepika wearing a hijab while visiting the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Yet, the same clip also drew fire from multiple netizens, with some accusing the actress of “ignoring Hindu traditions," and even calling the actress “double-faced.”

“Deepika Padukone wore Hijab to promote Abu Dhabi Mosque. But she will never promote her own dharma or a teerth sthal,” commented one X user.

“Even Rihanna wore one when she visited. This is just respect, not religion,” a second person commented.

Another added: “She’s never disrespected Hindu temples. Why target her now?”

“Deepika Padukone is promoting Abu Dhabi tourism while wearing a Hijab. She looks absolutely beautiful,” stated a X user.

Another person wrote: “People are overreacting. She’s not promoting anything — just following protocol at a sacred site. That’s basic decency."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone The Abu Dhabi campaign also marks Deepika and Ranveer’s first professional appearance together since ‘Singham Again’ movie, making it extra special for their fans.