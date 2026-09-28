What happens after a 14-year-old scores a perfect 1600 on the SAT? Ashrit Talluri is already taking college courses

For most students, the SAT arrives towards the end of high school, often after years of preparation and with college applications approaching. For Georgia's Ashrit Talluri, it came much earlier.

Georgia's Ashrit Talluri's scores the perfect 1600 in SATs The 14-year-old from Fulton County, Georgia, took the exam in June and scored a perfect 1600 - the maximum possible score. The result was not entirely unexpected. Before sitting the official test, Talluri had already achieved 1600 on three practice SATs. Still, seeing the same number on his actual result left him stunned.

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“When I saw that 1600, you know, I had to wipe my eyes a couple of times,” Talluri told FOX 5 Atlanta.

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The score is only one part of an academic journey that has moved considerably faster than the conventional school timeline.

What happens after a perfect 1600? Talluri had already completed 14½ high-school credits while attending middle school at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology. That academic progress also allowed him to attend college-level summer programmes at Harvard and Rice universities.

His SAT preparation began after encouragement from his father and middle-school counsellor. He registered for the exam in January and spent roughly five months preparing, working with a tutor, using online resources and completing more than two dozen practice tests.

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Even after repeatedly reaching the maximum score in practice, the actual examination brought its own pressure. Talluri said he was particularly nervous about the Reading and Writing section. His approach was to slow down rather than rush through the questions.

“I took a lot of deep breaths and I just stayed calm,” he told FOX 5.

Now a ninth-grader at Fulton County’s Innovation Academy, Talluri is taking two college-level courses through dual enrollment. His interests also extend well beyond standard classroom work. He participates in hackathons around Atlanta, plays chess and has an interest in aviation.

The SAT has not completely disappeared from his routine.Rather than simply moving on after achieving a perfect score, Talluri has started writing SAT practice questions and exploring different strategies that could help other students prepare. He told FOX 5 that he wants to support others in the same way people helped him.

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Talluri has also set his sights beyond school and testing. He hopes to become a neurosurgeon, while his interests include artificial intelligence, computer science, medicine and neuroscience. His public profile also describes work on CerebroAegis, an AI-based health technology project focused on potential stroke screening using smartphone sensors.

For now, however, Talluri remains a 14-year-old ninth-grader balancing college coursework with chess, technology and other interests.

The 1600 may be the headline achievement. His unusual academic path suggests it is not necessarily the final destination.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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