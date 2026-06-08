'What happens when software engineer goes into kitchen': Shashi Tharoor's idli joke goes viral

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has once again grabbed eyeballs for his trademark eloquence, this time over unusually sliced plates of idlis that looked more like mini pizzas than the popular South Indian dish.

Sharing the photograph on X, Tharoor jibed that the image was proof of what happens "when a software engineer gets into the kitchen and tries to partition the data."

The picture showed four neatly cut idlis, each divided into multiple triangular slices and arranged on a pan, resembling pizza slices rather than the traditional whole, fluffy cakes.

"This is what happens when a software engineer gets into the kitchen and tries to partition the data!" Tharoor wrote, taking a playful dig at tech professionals and their obsession with segmentation and optimisation.

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Tagging the person who prepared the dish, he added: "It's called 'idli', not 'id-slice'. No one eats idlis this way, unless they're Italian and mistake it for pizza."

He further quipped: “But don’t try putting sambar on pizza, ok?”

Not the first time Tharoor has talked about Idlis This is not the first time the Thiruvananthapuram MP has shown his love for idlis. On Sunday, he reacted with humour to a photograph of idlis served alongside tea.

Tharoor remarked that the idli in the photograph did not quite match his expectations. He noted that it appeared overly dense and seemed to lack the airy, soft texture he associates with a properly made idli. Emphasising what he considers the hallmark of the dish, he said a good idli should be light, fluffy and snowy white, rather than chewy or rubber-like.

He also weighed in on the pairing of idlis with tea. While describing himself as an ardent chai enthusiast, Tharoor said he preferred to enjoy tea separately from the dish.

“I’m a massive chai fan myself, but I’ve always been a firm believer in the ‘separate but equal’ policy: I prefer my chai alongside or after eating, rather than dunking anything in it. Anyway, a truly good, soft idli would probably just dissolve in the hot chai and ruin it, whereas a ‘dunkable’ idli would be too rubbery for my taste and not worth eating,” he wrote.

The conversation later took a lighter turn when the user revealed that the idlis were homemade and that the dish marked her first attempt at preparing idlis. Tharoor responded warmly, acknowledging the effort and turning the exchange into a good-natured discussion about cooking rather than a critique of the unconventional presentation.

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Social media reacts The post has since gone viral, igniting a deluge of reactions.

A user wrote: "Oh, and there's a small drop of chutney too in the centre that no one seems to notice."

Another said: "I do such things to make the food interesting for my nephews and nieces. I try breaking the pattern of food structure they had seen in mobile or TV and they finish the food faster."

A third user said: "You should organize a Twitter meet-up whoever did wrong with your favourite idli."