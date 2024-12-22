‘What If…?’ Season 3 OTT release date: The third season of Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available for online streaming from Sunday, December 22. Marvel fans can enjoy the final episode of the third season online.

‘What If…?’ Season 3 OTT release date Season three of ‘What If…?’ will be available on Disney+Hotstar from December 22, 2024. Season three of the animated series delves deeper into the world of the multiverse, where the web series plays with the possibilities of alternate realities co-existing in different universes.

The first two seasons of the web series premiered in 2021 and 2023. The show featured Jeffrey Wright to the MCU as the voice of the Watcher, a cosmic being who narrates the stories from alternate realities.

The final season of the show began in July 2022 however initially there was no confirmation about whether Marvel Animation is planning to launch another season of the series. Later, it was confirmed that the third season will be the final season of the series.

About Marvel Animation's What If web series The American animated web series has been created by AC Bradley and its previous two seasons available on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The TV series is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name.