What is a ’dumb phone’? How it can save you from smartphone addiction

  • Smartphone addiction is an increasing problem, and as internet penetration widens, a large part of the world is finding itself in the clutches of non-stop scrolling

Updated06:23 PM IST
Multicultural friends group using smartphone with coffee at university college break
The United States-based National Institute of Health conducted a study which revealed that 74.3% of smartphone users feel some form of dependency on the use of their mobile phones. Smartphone addiction is an increasing problem, and as internet penetration widens, a large part of the world is finding itself in the clutches of non-stop scrolling. The crisis is real, but unlike every problem, this issue can be resolved by the idea of a "dumb phone". 

As per Gizchina, the use of "dumb phones" is rising among people, especially in the United States and Europe, and it is being seen as a way out from rampant smartphone addiction the world is witnessing. People from across social and economic backgrounds are using "dumb phones" and even gifting them to their loved ones to deal with the issue. 

What are 'dumb phones'?

Dumb phones are defined by their basic capabilities, typically restricted to making calls, sending texts, and accessing maps. The movement towards such devices is largely fueled by worries about the adverse effects of excessive smartphone usage on mental well-being and interpersonal connections.

It is a mobile device that eschews sophisticated features and applications, concentrating mainly on fundamental tasks such as communication and navigation.

It is crucial to distinguish that a "dumb phone" differs from a feature phone. The reason is that certain feature phones are equipped with advanced functionalities and can even access social media platforms. A phone cannot be considered "dumb" if it possesses the capability to connect to social media.

The consequences of smartphone addiction, especially in children, can have a major impact on their long-term mental and social health. "Dumb phones" promote mindful use of technology, which allows users to take the necessary breaks from technical gadgets and stay away from mindless scrolling on the internet. 

 

 

 

