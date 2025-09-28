What is a transient ischemic attack and how can it be prevented? The ‘mini-stroke’ singer Lucky Ali suffered last year

In May 2024, singer Lucky Ali experienced a transient ischemic attack (TIA) while he was on his way to Bengaluru. He was rushed to Narayana Health City, where he underwent a carotid stenting procedure. So what is a transient ischemic attack?

What is transient ischemic attack A transient ischemic attack, popularly known as a mini-stroke, is an early sign of possible stroke.

According to healthline.com, a transient ischemic attack can cause stroke-like symptoms such as a drooping face, weakness on one side of the body, speech challenges and more. Just like a full-fledged stroke, TIA is also a medical emergency.

According to the website, the key difference between a transient ischemic attack and a cerebrovascular accident (stroke) lies in the duration and outcome of symptoms.

While TIA typically causes temporary symptoms that resolve on their own, a stroke can lead to more severe, and in many cases, permanent damage.

However, the warning signs of a TIA and stroke are almost identical, and TIAs sometimes serve as a precursor to a major stroke. Hence, seeking immediate medical attention is critical.

Lucky Ali on transient ischemic attack “While I was driving from Goa to Bangalore, I experienced weakness due to a TIA, and my daughter was quick to note it. She drove me to a hospital where a CT scan revealed the issue. I then came down to Narayana Health City in Bangalore, where I underwent a carotid stenting procedure. To my surprise, it was painless and smooth. A TIA is a medical emergency — acting fast makes all the difference. Thank you to the Narayana Health team for the expert clinical care from the Clinical and Nursing teams. They ensured that I was able to return to my regular activities, and in fact, I am feeling much better than I was before. My recovery has been possible only because my daughter did not delay in taking me to a hospital. I urge everyone — don’t wait, seek help immediately. I would also like to congratulate the Narayana Health team for achieving this significant milestone of 1 lakh neuro procedures, and I am happy to grace this occasion as an ex-patient,” Lucky Ali shared during an event recently.

How to prevent TIA Preventing a transient ischemic attack largely comes down to knowing your risk factors and making consistent, healthy lifestyle choices.

Quitting smoking, limiting alcohol, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, cutting back on sodium, and maintaining a healthy weight all play a crucial role in reducing risk for TIA, according to Mayo Clinic.

Regular exercise not only helps control blood pressure but also supports heart health. Managing conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure through diet, medication, and regular checkups is equally important, as per reports.