What is an IV Bar? The questionable luxury health trend making its way into Indian weddings

A viral video of a destination wedding in India has sparked a heated debate online: guests lounging by the pool and chilling on the couch receiving vitamin-infused IV drips at what looks like a full-fledged “IV bar.”

The concept — once confined to wellness clinics — is now making its way into opulent wedding venues, marketed as a stylish cure for hangovers and exhaustion.

What Is An IV Bar and How Did It Get Popular? The Instagram video, shared by a clinic called Skulpted by Kan, shows guests reclining on sofas while hooked up to IV drips.

According to the clip’s caption, the setup is “such a simple concept … but such a massive upgrade to the whole wedding experience.”

This is not the first time IV drips have made an appearance in celebration settings. According to lifestyle reports, they have been incorporated into “detox bars” at luxury or destination weddings, working alongside fruit-infused waters, wellness shots, and juice counters.

The idea is to help guests recover quickly from late-night parties with a wellness touch.

Is This Medical In Any Way? Skulpted by Kan, the wellness clinic behind the viral video, has defended the practice. According to its spokesperson, the IV bar is fully staffed by medical professionals with a doctor supervising either in person or virtually, plus a nurse present throughout the event.

Before administering a drip, each guest undergoes a pre-infusion medical assessment.

Drip options reportedly include hydration with electrolytes, Vitamin C, and — in some cases — glutathione (but only when it's medically appropriate).

The clinic emphasises that the service is designed not to “undo alcohol” but to address dehydration and wedding-related fatigue in a medically responsible way.

As for cost, pricing ranges are steep: each infusion is said to cost between ₹2,200 and ₹4,000, based on reports of their wedding packages.

Medical Experts Weigh In While the trend has gained traction, it's drawing serious criticism from healthcare professionals. Dr Brunda M. S, internal medicine consultant at Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru, warned in an interview with India Today that IV drips should primarily be used for medical reasons — such as dehydration, illness or weakness — rather than as a “quick fix” for tiredness or hangovers.

Among the potential risks she highlights are:

1] Infection at the site where the needle enters the skin.

2] Vein irritation, or damage, if the infusion isn’t done carefully.

3] Electrolyte imbalance, especially if nutrient concentrations are not properly measured.

Overuse could also lead to fluid overload and stress the heart or lungs.

Dr Poonam Tiwari, head of dietetics at a hospital in Lucknow, emphasises that you can often combat dehydration and fatigue simply by drinking water and resting. She warns against using IV drips as a lifestyle “hack” for boosting energy.

Are IV Bars Becoming Common? According to reports, IV drip services are indeed growing in visibility in India’s metropolitan luxury wedding scene.

Clinics like Skulpted by Kan now offer on-site medical teams for weddings, suggesting that it’s more than a fad — it could become a staple for high-end celebrations.

Influencer Alanna Panday, actor Ahaan Panday's sister, was one of the first people to introduce an IV bar at her haldi ceremony. She was also seen taking it.

Globally, similar “IV lounges” have existed in places like the U.S., UAE and parts of Europe; however, health authorities in many countries have repeatedly cautioned against unnecessary use of IV therapy.

The “IV bar” is capturing attention not just because of its novelty, but because it brings up serious questions about wellness, safety, and the lengths to which luxury weddings will go. For those who view it as a clever hospitality upgrade, it is a thoughtful fusion of wellness and celebration. For critics, it’s an alarming medical trend dressed up as glamour.

