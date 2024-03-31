What is ‘Click here’ trend on X? BJP, AAP, Shiv Sena confused over ‘downward arrow’ on ex-Twitter
X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with thousands of posts featuring a basic image on Saturday evening — a white background with the words "click here" written in a bold black font and an arrow pointing downwards at an angle. Several users remained shocked about what is this trend all about. Let's understand ‘what is click here trend?’