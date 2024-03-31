X, formerly Twitter, saw a surge in posts featuring a basic image with the words 'click here' and a downward arrow. The trend aims to enhance accessibility for visually impaired users by using alt text descriptions. Political parties like Shiv Sena, AAP, and BJP expressed confusion over the trend.

X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with thousands of posts featuring a basic image on Saturday evening — a white background with the words "click here" written in a bold black font and an arrow pointing downwards at an angle. Several users remained shocked about what is this trend all about. Let's understand ‘what is click here trend?’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is ‘Click here’ trend? The ‘Click here’ trend represents the “alt text" or “alternative text" section located on the left, as indicated by the diagonally pointing downward arrow which helps users annotate the photos when they upload on the microblogging platform with text. Using text-to-speech recognition and Braille language, this feature can assist those who are visually challenged in understanding the image.

It is pertinent to note that the ‘alt text’ feature is not new, rather was introduced on X in 2016. With the alt text feature, photo descriptions have 420 characters. “...we’re empowering everyone to ensure content shared on Twitter is accessible to the widest possible audience," the social media giant had said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, during its launch about eight years ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens reacted to ‘Click here’ trend Many political parties including Shiv Sena, AAP, and BJP wondered what the “Click here" trend was about. Here's what they said:

“What is the click here pic story.? My timeline is full of it!" Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on the social media platform.

Another user commented, "On Twitter everyone is doing the "Click here" trend and on IG everyone is posting videos of ceiling fans on their Notes and I don't understand either 😭 someone pls explainnn." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also reacted to the trend, saying “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar (Modi sarkar once again)."

“Come to Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to save the country," the Aam Aadmi Party had written on its official X handle.

