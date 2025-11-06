What is doxxing? China tightens its grip on social media fanfare for sports icons

China’s top internet regulator has begun a major campaign to clean up social media ahead of the National Games. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced a “Clean and Bright: Online Environment Rectification” drive to stop doxxing of athletes, coaches and referees, according to the South China Morning Post.

China has struggled for years with obsessive fan behaviour where athletes are mobbed or harassed. The campaign will target fan-driven smear campaigns and online fights that may disturb event preparations.

Incidents have increased sharply since the 2024 Paris Olympics. In August last year, the General Administration of Sport even urged the public to boycott extreme fan actions.

Several top Chinese athletes were forced to disband their fan groups after Beijing’s order last year. Olympic table tennis champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, swimmer Pan Zhanle and others saw their online fan communities shut down.

The damage from extreme fandom has already been serious. Table tennis star Fan Zhendong had his ID documents and travel details leaked online. A fan even used a copy of his hotel key to enter his room.

“The incident terrified me. I never imagined an athlete could suffer this kind of intrusion. Acts of so-called love like this only leave me feeling deeply exhausted from the bottom of my heart,” SCMP quoted Fan as saying.

Olympic diver Chen Yuxi faced nonstop cyberbullying since the 2021 Tokyo Games. She now avoids social media to focus on training.

“All I can do is shut down my social media and focus on training,” Chen said.

What is doxxing? Doxxing (also spelt as Doxing) is the act of publicly exposing someone’s private information online without their consent. The word comes from “dropping documents”. It is usually done to harass, threaten or harm them.

Doxxers often reveal details such as home addresses, phone numbers and emails. The impact can be serious. Dangers include online harassment, emotional stress and stalking.

Doxxing in India Vikram Misri’s daughter faced serious online abuse in May after India had announced a ceasefire with Pakistan. Trolls leaked her mobile number, shared her private details and targeted both her and Misri with hateful messages.