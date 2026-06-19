What is Entropy? Deepinder Goyal claims Temple team has discovered new biomarker: 'Can measure energy use in real time'

Entrepreneur Deepinder Goyal has announced that the team behind Temple has identified what it calls a new biomarker, "Entropy", which is designed to measure the body's metabolic activity in real time.

Sharing the update on X, Goyal said the biomarker can only be measured from the temple region of the head and is intended to show how much energy the body is using at any given moment. The company has also opened applications for early access to its platform.

How does Entropy score work? According to Goyal, Entropy appears on Temple's home screen as a live score that refreshes every second.

The metric ranges from 1 to 250. Lower scores are said to indicate deeper states of rest, while higher scores reflect greater physical exertion and energy use.

The company claims that some of the lowest readings have been recorded among experienced meditators during deep meditation, while the highest scores have been observed among elite athletes performing at peak intensity.

What factors can influence Entropy readings? Temple says Entropy offers a continuous view of the body's metabolic condition and responds to a wide range of everyday activities and physiological factors.

The company claims the score changes in response to sleep, stress, exercise, meals, caffeine consumption, cold exposure, meditation and strength training.

According to Goyal, because these factors affect metabolism, they also influence the Entropy score, allowing users to monitor shifts in energy expenditure as they occur.

Why does Temple believe Entropy is better than heart rate? A major claim made by Temple is that Entropy may provide a more accurate indication of metabolic activity than heart rate.

Goyal said the company compared Entropy readings and heart-rate data with measurements from a metabolic cart, a laboratory instrument used to assess energy expenditure.

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According to figures shared by him, Entropy achieved a correlation coefficient of r=0.93 across more than 100 cardio sessions, while heart rate recorded a correlation coefficient of r=0.55.

The company says these findings suggest that Entropy tracks metabolic cost more closely than heart rate alone.

What are Entropy Maxima and Entropy Minima? Temple has also launched two related measurements: Entropy Maxima and Entropy Minima.

Goyal explained that Entropy Maxima represents the highest level of output an individual can reach during physical activity. Entropy Minima, meanwhile, refers to the lowest metabolic state achieved while at rest.

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The company recommends that users work towards increasing their maximum output while reducing their resting metabolic cost over time.

How was the biomarker tested? Although Temple has shared details about the new biomarker, it has not yet revealed the technology used to generate the readings or released detailed technical information explaining how the score is calculated.