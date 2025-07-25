What is frontotemporal dementia that Bruce Willis is suffering from? Symptoms, treatment and more

Hollywood star Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2022, is receiving widespread attention from the netizens again after a picture of his fragile health status went viral.

Bruce, 70, has become non-verbal and is reportedly experiencing motor difficulties, though no specific details about his mobility have been confirmed by his family in recent months.

It comes after his daughter, Tallulah Willis, defended the decision to post controversial photos of her father, reported Daily Express US.

In 2023, the actor’s wife Emma, ex-wife and actress Demi Moore and his five daughters revealed in a statement that the actor has been diagnosed with a condition called frontotemporal dementia.

What is frontotemporal dementia? Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) includes a group of brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are associated with personality, behaviour and language.

Although the symptoms primarily depend on which part of the brain is affected, some people face major changes in their personalities and even become socially inappropriate by exhibiting impulsive or emotionally indifferent behaviour.

Others may also lose the ability to use language properly, according to Mayo Clinic.

Is there a treatment for this condition? As per the latest medical reports, there are no treatments available for FTD to cure or slow its progression. However, several healthcare professionals prescribe medicine to treat the symptoms, according to Mayo Clinic.

Some antidepressants could help with behavioural symptoms such as anxietycontrol and obsessive-compulsive behaviour, whereas some antipsychotic medicines also aid in reducing the irrational nature.

But these medicines must be used with caution in people with dementia. They can have serious side effects, including an increased risk of death.

A patient must also seek help from pathologists and occupational therapists who help with the adjustment of speech.

Who is Bruce Willis? Walter Bruce Willis, commonly known as Bruce Willis, is a retired American actor. He is widely known for his performances in over one hundred Hollywood movies.

He achieved fame after playing the lead role in the comedy-drama series Moonlighting. He later went on to gain recognition as an action hero for his portrayal of John McClane in the Die Hard franchise, released in 1988.