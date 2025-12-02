What is Giving Tuesday? From donating essentials to sharing skills, here is how to participate

Giving Tuesday 2025: Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, an annual post-Thanksgiving movement that encourages generosity and kindness. Giving Tuesday 2025 is today, 2 December, marking a day for people across the United States and the world to give back to their communities, support local organisations, and help those in need.

History and significance The Giving Tuesday movement was started in 2012 as a simple idea: a day to encourage people to do good. It has since exploded into a global phenomenon, unleashing the power of radical generosity.

The movement has raised billions of dollars for non-profit organisations globally since its inception. In the US alone, participants donated an estimated $3.6 billion in 2024, supporting causes ranging from at-risk youth and the environment to animal shelters and food insecurity.

While financial donations are always essential for non-profits to sustain their vital work, there are many meaningful ways to participate in Giving Tuesday that don't involve sending cash. Generosity comes in many forms—of time, skills, goods, and voice.

Ways to participate in Giving Tuesday 1. Donate Essentials and Goods Many organisations, such as women's shelters, community fridges, children's hospitals, and animal shelters, are always accepting tangible, essential items. This can be a great opportunity to declutter before the end of the year and donate gently used clothes, blankets, or books.

Food & Hygiene : Gather canned foods, non-perishable staples, and personal hygiene products.

Life-Saving Donation: You can even donate blood, which is especially critical given the ongoing low supply reported by organisations like the American Red Cross. 2. Volunteer Your Time and Share Skills One of the most valuable gifts you can give is your time and expertise. Look for a social cause or organisation that matters to you and reach out to them directly.

Join volunteer programmes at local hospitals, animal shelters, food banks, or community cleanup initiatives.

Share Professional Skills (Pro Bono): Leverage your expertise in fields such as marketing, accounting, programming, law, or healthcare. Offering these services pro bono allows non-profits to receive high-level support without draining their limited budgets.

3. Give Your Voice Through Advocacy Giving Tuesday is also a day to spread awareness and champion causes you care about. Giving your "voice" can draw attention to organisations that need support, helping them gain donations and volunteers long after the day is over.