Digital media player Amazon Fire TV released a report on January 30 about online streaming trends based on 2023 data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Amazon India faces action for misleading consumers with 'Ram Temple Prasad' sweets Most streaming content of 2023 These trends suggested that ‘Cricket’ occupied the top spot in terms of the most streamed content of the year. It was observed that Indians spent more hours streaming cricket as compared to entertainment content during domestic and international cricket tournaments in 2023, according to Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report.

Also read: Amazon to lay off hundreds of employees in Prime Video, MGM Studios Most-watched movies of 2023 While considering the list of most-watched movies- Pathaan, Jailer, Farzi, Drishyam 2 and Rocky Aur Rani were the ones that topped the list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Jobs: Amazon cuts 5% workforce of Buy with Prime unit after last week's Audible job cuts Most popular genres of 2023 The most popular genres of content watched by Fire TV users included Comedy, thriller and drama.

Most voice-searched Indian titles The most voice-searched Indian titles include Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma, Big Boss, Anupama, Ramayan and CID.

Most-watched Prime Video series The most popular Prime Video series included Farzi, Dahaad, Jubilee, and Made In Heaven. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The city with the highest daily streaming hours Based on Fire TV data trends, on average, a family in Delhi streamed 5.4 hours every day in 2023. This daily average is the highest by any household across India. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Other trends Here is a list of trends observed among Fire TV Stick users.

It was found that one in every three Fire TV users played music through Amazon Music, Spotify and other music apps on Fire TV. It was observed that Indians across 99% of the pin codes have bought Fire TV Sticks. . Published by Amazon, the annual edition of the report captures aggregated insights on how Indian viewers consumed content on their Fire TV devices in 2023. Data reveals that Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu streamed more hours of cricket than other states on Fire TV. Indian households that used Fire TV Sticks, on average, spent around 4 hours per day streaming movies, shows, cricket matches, playing games and listening to music. Viewership for F1 races witnessed a 50% increase in 2023 as compared to 2022. Viewership for kids’ related apps surged 31% in terms of monthly streaming hours per customer, with the popular apps being YouTube Kids, ChuChu TV and HappyKids. Additionally, the most popular kids’ shows were Cocomelon, Peppa Pig and Chhota Bheem. Viewership on free streaming platforms surged 23% year-over-year in terms of streaming hours. These apps include YouTube, miniTV, and MX Player among others. Also read: Amazon’s Twitch to layoff 500 employees, about 35 per cent of staff: Report It was found that around 80% of Fire TV users used Alexa to search and navigate through content, control Alexa-enabled home appliances, set reminders and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!