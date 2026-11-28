Several glimpses from Jagriti Yatra train have surfaced online, sparking curiosity among netizens. From glimpses of food served onboard to youngsters sharing their experiences, videos and photos from the 15-day-long train trip across states have gone viral on Instagram.

Inside videos from Jagriti Yatra train In one of the viral videos, people from different parts of the country were seen enjoying food in the train. Piping hot food items such as puri, sabzi, chai and more were served to passengers in an almost buffet-style arrangement. As they shared the meal, one man praised the food in Gujarati, another in Marwari and a third in Marathi, while the person recording the video spoke in Hindi.

Session onboard In another video, a live session was seen being conducted in the train coach. In the video, Anupreet Dhody, co-founder of I'm Wholesome, a Mumbai-based gourmet kitchen and catering business, was seen talking to youth.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Jagriti Yatra? ⌵ Jagriti Yatra is a non-profit entrepreneurship initiative organised by Jagriti Sewa Sansthan. It is a 15-day, 8,000-km train journey designed to inspire young people to begin their entrepreneurial journeys. 2 What is the purpose of Jagriti Yatra? ⌵ The journey aims to inspire youth to start businesses, with a focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 districts in India. Yatris also meet mentors from different industries and build a wider community of entrepreneurs. 3 What happens during the Jagriti Yatra train journey? ⌵ Yatris travel across India and take part in learning experiences and sessions with mentors and role models. The train also serves as a place for participants to meet and share experiences. 4 What food is served on the Jagriti Yatra train? ⌵ Videos from the journey show pantry staff serving meals such as puri, dal, vegetables and chai to passengers. Footage also shows breakfast items, including vada pav, and dry snacks. 5 When did Jagriti Yatra 2026 take place? ⌵ The 19th edition began at Mumbai CST on November 23 and was scheduled to conclude on December 8. The 15-day journey included 525 yatris and 12 role models.

On day 6, the train reached Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. Yet another video showed glimpses of ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

What is Jagriti Yatra Jagriti Yatra is a non-profit initiative for young entrepreneurs, organised by Jagriti Sewa Sansthan. It is a 15-day, 8000-km entrepreneurship train journey which aims to inspire youth to start their entrepreneurial journey.

This initiative was first started in 2008, and it has been running since then. According to the organisers, 9500+ youth from India and 23 countries globally have been impacted by the Jagriti Yatra.

The journey is said to focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 districts of India. During this initiative, travellers, often addressed as "Yatris", get to meet mentors from different industries in order to create a growing community of entrepreneurs in India and abroad.

Jagriti Yatra 2026 The 19th edition of this initiative started from Mumbai CST on November 23. Taking travellers across states like Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat, it will conclude on December 8.