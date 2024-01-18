Be viral dancing challenges or wierd Blue Pea Dosa recipe, social media never fails to amuse with its trends. Recently, an orange peel theory grabed attention of netizens to generate a range of hilarious reactions on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is orange peel theory? The ‘orange peel theory' that has gone viral on the internet, is like a litmus test to figure out if your partner is truly in love with you or not. The theory states that if your partner peel oranges for you without asking, he/she is truly in love with you. The theory became popular on social media during the last three months of 2023 in many countries.

The act to peel oranges might be a thoughtful gesture for a partner, but the glorification of the act as per the theory has evoked funny as well as witty reactions on the internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The popular orange peel theory didn't sink well among Indians who continued to make fun of the different ways of testing a partner. Many made fun of the fact how a bare minimum act can become an indicator of a person's true love for someone.

Memefest generated on orange peel theory Since, the Orange peel theory reappeared on social media, many people were wondering about the meaning of the trend and what it indicates. Those who knew about it continued to made fun of the bare minimum standards set by the theory for chosing a partner or for testing the love of a partner.

“Dads who have been peeling and cutting fruits for years seeing their daughters settle for bare minimum orange peel guys," wrote another user on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Really want to tell people to keep their orange peel theory but first I need to google it’s meaning," wrote an X user.

