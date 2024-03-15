What is Orry's primary source of income? 'Social media star' gets ₹15-30 lakh for...
Orry said that currently, his focus is to spread the message of happiness. “It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself,” he said.
Orry has finally opened up about how much he earns by just attending events. Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a social media fame who's often spotted partying with star kids. He was recently seen with pop singer Rihanna at Anant Ambani's star-studded pre-wedding festivities.