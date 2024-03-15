Orry said that currently, his focus is to spread the message of happiness. “It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself,” he said.

Orry has finally opened up about how much he earns by just attending events. Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is a social media fame who's often spotted partying with star kids. He was recently seen with pop singer Rihanna at Anant Ambani's star-studded pre-wedding festivities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with Storyboard18, Orry said that currently, his focus is to spread the message of happiness. "It resonates with people, keeps me going, and allows me to attend events that bring joy to others and myself," he said.

He was quoted as saying that these "appearances are currently my primary source of income". He said people call him to weddings and are happy to pay him "anywhere between ₹15 lakh- ₹30 lakh". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"They want me to attend not as a guest but as a friend, maybe to the groom or someone else," he said in the interview.

What he plan to do in future? Orry said he is "not opposed to merchandising in the future". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I envision unique experiences, like an exclusive Orry event, where a limited edition T-shirt becomes your ticket. Currently, there are three Orry T-shirts. So, imagine a 300-person party with only 100 of each design. It will be a party with Orry," he said.

He added, "If there is ever an Orry brand...it will be an affordable one". He said his audience comes first, "and being pricey isn’t the goal here. I can make money elsewhere. Accessibility is important".

Orry is often seen being clicked with top Bollywood actors - from Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor to Nysa Devgan, and Sara Ali Khan. He recently posted a picture on Instagram, posing with Nita Ambani at the launch of Jio World Plaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Known as the "Bollywood's BFF", Orry has over 4 lakh followers on Instagram and his bio reads, "Hard work beats talent, when talent doesn't work hard." As many of his pictures with famous personalities went viral, many social media users are left wondering what he does and who he is. Let's check out what we know so far.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!