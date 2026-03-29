What is Palm Sunday? Everything to know about the Holy Week that will end with Easter on 5 April

As Christian's across the world await one of the most auspicious festivals of the year — Easter, preparations are in full swing as Palm Sunday today marks the start of Holy Week. This day holds deep meaning for followers of the faith, setting the tone for Good Friday and ultimately Easter Sunday. This year, Palm Sunday is being observed on 29 March.

What is Palm Sunday? Palm Sunday, celebrated a week before Easter, marks Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem. It is believed that the people celebrated this occasion by waving palm branches to welcome him and hence the name ‘Palm Sunday.’ Also called Passion Sunday, it marks the beginning of the last week of the solemn season of Lent. In Western Christianity, this day precedes Eastertide.

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This festival emphasises the importance of humility, peace and faith. According to the Gospels, Jesus Christ's triumphal entry into Jerusalem took place a week before his resurrection. As mentioned in the Bible, people laid down their cloaks and small branches of trees when Jesus rode on a donkey into Jerusalem. While palm branches represent victory, donkey is considered as an animal of peace, unlike the horse which is the animal of war. The people sang the sacred hymn, “Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord. We bless you from the house of the Lord,” as they welcomed Jesus Christ in the holy city on this day.

Considered the most sacred time in the Christian calendar, the day prepares Christians for the important events that follow, including the Last Supper and the crucifixion, leading up to the celebration of Easter.

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Palm Sunday celebration across the world and rituals On this day, Churches across the world hold prayer service and processions where congregants wave palms or branches. Besides this, the occasion is celebrated with songs, and readings from the Bible. Many also organise processions where people carry palm branches.

In many traditions, the blessed palm leaves are kept safely until it's time to burn them to prepare ashes for the next year’s Ash Wednesday. Palm Sunday is celebrated in different ways across countries, while essence of the festival remains the same.

Also Read | This ChatGPT Christmas Easter Egg turns your selfie into a Santa message!

During this Holy Week, devotees remember the final days of Jesus and reflect on their faith. The Holy Week will conclude on 5 April this year.

Holy Week 2026 Palm Sunday on 29 March

Holy Monday on 30 March

Holy Tuesday on 31 March

Holy Wednesday on 1 April

Maundy Thursday on 2 April

Good Friday on 3 April

Holy Saturday on 4 April

Easter Sunday on 5 April

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