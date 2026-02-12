What is Rajpal Yadav's net worth? All about Bollywood comedian's salary, income flows, wealth, property

Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav, serving a six-month sentence, received support from fellow actors and singers amid his legal and financial troubles. He is known for movies like Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Partner.

Published12 Feb 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav received support from fellow actors and singers amid his legal and financial troubles.
Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav received support from fellow actors and singers amid his legal and financial troubles.

Bollywood's beloved comedian and actor Rajpal Yadav, who was arrested last week, is currently serving a six-month sentence in a cheque-bounce case. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor submitted a bail petition which will be heard today, 2 February.

As focus turns to Rajpal Yadav’s estimated net worth, his income streams and earnings, Moneymint report suggests that the 54-yer-old actor's cumulative net worth stands around 80 crore. Brand promotions, endorsements and property investments also contribute to his income flow with earnings from films across Bollywood and other regional industries forming a major component of his income.

Phir Hera Pheri actor reportedly owns a 5,000-square-foot house in Ratikheda village, Madhya Pradesh, valued at 30 lakh. He also owns 2.2 hectares of agricultural land worth around 40 lakh, according to a report by Moneymint . Moving to his inherited real estate asset, Rajpal Yadav owns a property in Seth Enclave Colony near Kachhari, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The Central Bank of India sealed this property in August 2024, which originally belonged to his father Naurang Yadav, due to unpaid loans amounting to 11 crores.

According to information in public domain, Rajpal typically charges around 1–2 crore per film. His charges reportedly go as high as 3 crore for high-profile projects.

From brand endorsements he earns up to 1 crore per project, as per industry standards. For every stage show or event, he reportedly charges 10–15 lakh. With average monthly income estimated to be around 30–35 lakh, his annual income is believed to be nywhere between 4–7 crore.

Rajpal Yadav's upcoming films

On his work front, Rajpal Yadav will be seen next in the horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, scheduled for 10 April 2026 release. He will also be seen in Akshay Kumar's action-adventure comedy Welcome to the Jungle, which is scheduled to release later this year.

Earlier this week, Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Delhi jail in connection with 9 crore cheque-bounce dispute. He spoke about his financial distress for the first time on 5 February, moments before surrendering at Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rajpal Yadav said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta (sir, what to do? I don’t have the money to pay back. Can’t see another way out).”

Actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary, singers Mika Singh and Guru Randhawa publicly backed Rajpal Yadav, while some extended financial assistance.

