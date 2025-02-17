A sleep divorce is when couples choose to sleep separately to improve their sleep quality. This trend has gained popularity as people realise the negative effects of poor sleep on their health and relationships.

The AASM Sleep Prioritization Survey conducted in 2023 revealed nearly half (42%) of Americans do not adjust their sleep routine to accommodate a bed partner.

One-third of adults (33%) change their sleep time, either earlier or later, to match their partner’s schedule, the survey revealed.

Men (25%) are three times more likely than women (8%) to use a silent alarm so they don’t disturb their partner. Most older Americans (60%) aged 55-64 do not change their sleep routine for their partner.

Millennials (27-42) are the most likely to make sleep adjustments, with 40% going to bed earlier or later than desired and 24% occasionally sleeping in another room. Gen X (43-58) follows, with 29% adjusting sleep times and 19% sometimes sleeping separately.

Baby Boomers (59-76) and the Silent Generation (77+) are less likely to alter their sleep, with 65% and 75% respectively stating they make no adjustments.

Sleep divorce benefits Sleeping apart can help avoid disturbances like snoring, insomnia or mismatched sleep schedules, leading to better rest. It can also reduce tension in relationships as it prevents arguments caused by sleep deprivation.

Separate sleeping arrangements also provide more personal space, allowing each partner to sleep comfortably.

Should you opt for sleep divorce? Couples might think about a sleep divorce if one or both partners struggle with poor sleep, feel constantly irritable or experience extreme fatigue. If sleepless nights leave someone feeling like a zombie, it may be time to rethink sleeping arrangements.

The decision should be a mutual discussion based on what works best for both partners. Couples can also consult a healthcare provider for a sleep study to diagnose any underlying sleep disorders.

Focusing on good sleep hygiene and stress management may also help. Rather than worrying about societal expectations or stereotypes, couples should prioritise practical solutions that enhance their overall well-being.