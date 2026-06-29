What is the Three Peaks Challenge? Princess of Wales Catherine completes gruelling trek after cancer battle

Britain's future queen, Princess Catherine, has completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, one of the UK's most demanding endurance events, months after announcing she was in remission from cancer.

The Princess of Wales climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales over the weekend to raise funds for a cancer charity and draw attention to what she described as "life beyond diagnosis."

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The challenge also marked another significant milestone in her gradual return to public life after undergoing cancer treatment.

What Is The Three Peaks Challenge? The National Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours.

Princess Catherine completed the demanding feat by scaling Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales. Over the course of the challenge, she trekked 23 miles (37 kilometres) and climbed more than 10,000 feet, beginning the journey on Saturday evening and finishing within the 24-hour window.

According to Kensington Palace, the royal is believed to be the first member of the British royal family to complete the challenge.

'A Chance To Explore Life Beyond Diagnosis' In a video shared on social media late Sunday, the princess confirmed she had completed the climbs, saying the challenge was her way of "giving something back."

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"I'm so grateful to be here, to be strong enough to walk these hills," she said. "But more importantly it is to give something back and acknowledge really all the incredible working going on up and down this country."

In another social media post, accompanied by a photograph from one of the misty mountain summits, she reflected on the significance of the journey.

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"I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis," she wrote.

“Through this challenge, I want to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare.”

The challenge supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, with donations collected through a dedicated fundraising page.

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Her Cancer Diagnosis And Road To Recovery Princess Catherine, 44, revealed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer and had begun chemotherapy.

In January 2025, she announced that she was in remission, following treatment at London's Royal Marsden Hospital. Since then, she has been steadily resuming royal engagements after taking time away from public duties during her treatment.

In May this year, she undertook her first overseas royal visit since the cancer diagnosis, travelling to Italy.

The Three Peaks Challenge is her latest public appearance and one that carries personal significance, linking her own recovery journey with efforts to raise awareness about cancer care and life after treatment.

Family Welcomes Her At The Finish Line Princess Catherine was greeted at the end of the challenge by Prince William and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Her parents and brother were also present to welcome her after she completed the demanding trek.

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The princess, who is married to Prince William, the heir to the British throne, said the challenge was intended not only as a test of endurance but also as an opportunity to recognise the work being done across the UK to support people affected by serious illnesses.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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