What is this ’Cute Fee’?: Lawyer questions IndiGo on airport charges, sparks online outrage

  • A lawyer's social media post questioning IndiGo Airlines' ‘Cute Fee’ has sparked online debate about the nature and justification of various airport charges.

Published20 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
A recent social media post by an advocate has captured widespread attention, questioning IndiGo Airlines about a charge labeled as the "Cute Fee." The advocate's witty yet pointed inquiry, along with the airline's response, has ignited a lively discussion online.

"Dear IndiGo, What is this 'Cute Fee'? Do you charge users for being cute? Or do you charge because you believe that your aeroplanes are cute?" wrote Shrayansh Singh, an advocate, on X (formerly Twitter). Singh also raised concerns about other fees, including the "User Development Fee" and the "Aviation Security Fee," expressing his frustration over these charges.

In response, IndiGo clarified, "Hi, we would like to inform you that the Cute charges refer to the Common User Terminal Equipment charge. It is basically the amount that is charged for the use of metal-detecting machines, escalators, and other equipment that are being used at the airport."

However, Singh was not satisfied with this explanation. He replied, "Isn't this a part of airport security? Aren't the metal detectors a property of the CISF, which is a security organisation of the govt. for the security of airports too?"

He further argued, "The equipment being used at the airport, including the airport buildings itself, are public utility infrastructure. They are supposed to be maintained by the tax paid by us."

How did netizens react?

The exchange quickly went viral, attracting numerous comments from other users. Some sided with Singh, while others defended the airline.

One user remarked, "Wondering what next usage charges for fuel nozzles at petrol pumps. Oh sorry I should not be giving ideas to them like this."

Another added, "What about breathing charges? The passenger is breathing oxygen in the airport and plane? Where is that tax break up?"

Yet another commenter noted, "These types of questions come when someone suddenly buys an Air ticket instead of a Bus ticket. CISF is not providing free services like in USA, where TSA charges per pax. In several countries, Airport tax is used instead of UDF / PDF and CUTE charges."

A fourth user pointed out, "Airlines are not to be blamed here. CUTE/User Development Fee/Passenger Service Fee all are levied by Airport Authority to maintain the Airports. Airlines are acting mere agents & collecting on behalf of them with price of tickets which they are authorised to collect."

