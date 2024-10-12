What King Charles-Queen Camilla, Prince William-Kate Middleton, Harry-Meghan eat: British Royal Family’s eating habits

The British Royal Family’s eating habits are simpler than one might imagine. Queen Camilla often starts her day with a bowl of porridge, topped with honey from her own beehives, as revealed by her son, Tom Parker Bowles, in his book.

King Charles enjoys honey and dried fruit for breakfast. Rumours about him having seven boiled eggs daily were denied by his office, the Daily Mail reported.

Charles used to skip lunch, seeing it as a luxury. But, after his cancer diagnosis, he eats half an avocado to stay healthy. Meanwhile, Camilla prefers chicken broth for lunch, with seasonal ingredients like potatoes in winter or spinach in summer. She also enjoys smoked salmon.

Afternoon tea is a cherished tradition in the Royal Family. The late Queen Elizabeth used to enjoy it daily. King Charles continues this custom with his wife, sharing sandwiches and baked treats.

When it comes to dinner, Kate Middleton likes to order spicy curry or cook it herself for her family. The Princess of Wales adjusts the spice levels for her children and William. The couple also enjoys fish and chips, a British classic, and even revisited their favourite fish bar in Scotland during a trip in 2021.

Prince George, like his parents, enjoys Italian dishes such as spaghetti carbonara and pizza, which are family favourites. William and Harry loved pizza as children, often requesting it for dinner.

Meghan Markle’s go-to dish for dinner parties is a perfectly roasted chicken, which she believes impresses guests. This meal also played a part in Prince Harry’s marriage proposal to her. The Sussexes were roasting a chicken when Harry proposed to her.