What Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina did soon after controversial joke: Viral video reveals ‘real story’

Social media user Mohit Khubani claims to have been present in the infamous India’s Got Latent episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia. The young man from Mumbai has shared what actually happened in Samay Rain’a show after Ranveer, also known as BeerBiceps, cracked the controversial joke about watching parents have sex.

Mohit said he would post the screenshot of the ticket in his Instagram Story to confirm that he was really present during the episode. Mohit’s video has gone viral, gaining more than 2 million views.

Mohit, who usually shares his workout videos, clarified that he wanted people to understand exactly what happened although this was not his usual content. He expressed concern that many were unfairly targetting his favourite creators without knowing the full context.

“I was in the audience…after cracking that joke, Ranveer repeatedly asked the contestant if he felt bad for his joke. I know a sorry doesn’t fix everything. But, he was making sure the kid was comfortable. Even Samay asked the contestant if he was OK,” Mohit says in his viral video.

“That kid won the show. Ranveer hugged him while the celebrations were going on. He again said sorry for that joke. Samay appreciated the kid’s performance as well,” Mohit adds.

“I f*cking love samay. He is the most humble guy I have ever met before India’s Got Latent. I used to attend his shows, dude. That guy is so f*cking humble,” Mohit wrote in his post.

Khubani argued that comedy should be seen as separate from real life. It’s a way for people to switch off and enjoy laughter, he added while echoing Samay Raina’s take on comedy. He pointed out that, if every joke was deemed offensive by someone, eventually, there would be no room for comedy at all.

Contestant defends India’s Got Latent Arpita Mishra, a past contestant from India’s Got Latent, shared her experience. She revealed that her performance did not go well, and she faced heavy trolling.

However, she emphasised that comedians like Samay, Balraj, Rahul, Kenny and Hozay were supportive and ensured she felt comfortable throughout. The contestant mentioned that Samay even asked if she would be okay if the footage aired.

“Bhai, hum gaye roast hone k liye. hume issue nhi hai...duniya ko kya problem hai? (We go there to get roasted. We don’t have any issues. Why are others bothered?),” she wrote in Mohit’s post.