A social media post by a Hyderabad-based IT professional has gone viral after sharing his story about unexpectedly being laid off from the job.

The techie claimed that neither he was given any “warning” nor anything was discussed with him regarding his removal.

In a post on Grapevine, a social media platform for salary and career discussions, the techie wrote: “I just got fired from what I thought was my dream job, and I don’t know how to handle this.”

“When I explained this to my manager, they seemed to understand. They even said, “I believe you, but this decision came from above,” he added.

He also said his manager told him that it was a “final decision” and was even offered to write “a recommendation letter”.

“What stings the most is how much I gave to this job. Over the past year, I’ve consistently gone above and beyond - staying late to finish deliverables, jumping in to help with last-minute client issues, and even training junior team members. I thought my efforts were appreciated. I’d even been told that I was being considered for a promotion and a raise after this quarter,” the techie further said.

Expressing his grief, the techie said: “Now, it feels like all of that was just empty promises. They didn’t even bother having a conversation with me before making this decision.”

“It’s hard not to feel betrayed. In Indian workplaces, loyalty is often emphasized - you're told to treat your job like a family. I really thought I’d built that trust, but this experience has left me questioning everything.”