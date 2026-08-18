What survives after 130 years of business? Father gives daughter 3-word answer; LinkedIn calls it ‘powerful reminder’

Interior designer Sarah Sham has shared an emotional story about her father. He runs a 130-year-old antiques business. When he was asked about his legacy, his 3-word reply left Sarah stunned. The interior designer wrote about it on LinkedIn.

During a podcast recording, the host introduced a ritual called the legacy slate. It imagined everything her father built vanishing entirely overnight. Only whatever he chose to write down would survive.

Sham described her father as an intensely-private man throughout his career. His clients, sources and business dealings remained confidential for decades.

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“My father has spent decades being a private man. His clients stayed private, his sources stayed private, his business stayed private,” the fourth-generation entrepreneur wrote.

“A piece of paper was handed to him. The business felt like the obvious answer: the antiques, the legacy, the name he has protected for so long,” she added on LinkedIn.

Instead, he wrote just three words: "keep my memory." His reasoning was simple when Sham asked him directly.

He explained that she would likely outlive him by many years. Therefore, she alone would carry his memory forward afterwards.

He then elaborated on what those three words truly meant. According to him, life's best things ultimately are memories, not possessions.

He specifically mentioned holidays spent together as a family. He also highlighted time spent with his grandchildren as meaningful.

“I have known this man my whole life as someone who guards his business and rarely lets people in. For a few seconds, none of that held. A father sat there instead, thinking about being remembered, not about what he built,” Sham wrote.

LinkedIn responded to the post gracefully.

“It’s easy to measure a legacy through what someone built, but much harder to measure it through who they made people feel they could become. That may be the more lasting form of inheritance,” wrote one of them.

“This is a deeply powerful reminder that the greatest inheritance is not always wealth, property or a successful business—it is the memory, values and character we leave in the hearts of those we love. ‘Keep my memory’ carries more meaning than pages of advice ever could,” commented another user.

One user wrote, “This really puts success into perspective. At the end of life, it may not be the business, money, or achievements that matter most—it’s the people, moments, and memories we created with them.”

“Those three words carry more weight than any catalogue or collection ever could. There is something deeply human about what your father chose, and it says everything about what actually endures beyond a business or a name,” came from another.

Ready to lose clients Sarah Sham earlier grabbed attention after speaking about prioritising work-life balance over client demands. She said she had sacrificed some client revenue to maintain strict working hours.

Some clients left her company to work with teams that offered weekend and late-night availability. Sham stood firm, believing that rested employees would ultimately produce higher-quality work.

“Over time, I started paying attention to which projects actually turned out well. It was rarely the ones we pushed through exhaustion. The best ideas came from designers who had just had a proper weekend off,” she wrote on LinkedIn in another post.