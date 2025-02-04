What Upma? This boy wants Anganwadi to serve Biryani, video goes viral - know what happened next

A video of a young boy from Kerala requesting to serve biryani in Anganwadi has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, the young boy is saying that his Anganwadi must serve biryani and chicken fry instead of upma.

The video was of the little boy Rijul S Sundar, lovingly called Shanku, was shared by his mother, who could be seen him feeding biryani. Following Shanku's request, his mother assures him that she will ask the authorities to provide biryani and chicken fry.

This video has received a reaction from Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George. The Minister shared the video of a little boy, Shanku on Facebook and announced that the state government has decided to review the menu for Anganwadi students. She said that the food menu in the Anganwadi will be revised according to Shanku's request.

“Shanku's demand shows the innocence of a child. Several types of dishes are served at Anganwadis to ensure that proper nutrition has been provided to children. During the current tenure, the government introduced a scheme to provide eggs and milk to children at Anganwadis. This has been a success. Local bodies are serving several types of food in Anganwadis on their own under the coordination of the Women and Child Development Department,” George said.

The video has gone viral on Instagram, with more than 3.5 million views, and several social media users have agreed with the little boy's innocent request.

One of the users commented, "A legitimate requirement."

“He is not alone sir.. The uncles who are waiting for that Uppumavu will be at home,” added another user.

One of the user said, “they need justice!! On the hook (sic),”

“Ha ha ha ha please government can you offer this item,” said one of the users.

