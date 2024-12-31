As the year wraps up, a Reddit user’s post asking for the greatest achievements of 2023 spirals into a comedic exchange, showcasing the internet's penchant for humor. From avoiding eviction to surviving another year, the replies reveal a relatable, lighthearted take on personal milestones.

With New Year hours away, a social media user posed the most generic question on Monday: What was your greatest achievement this year? The Internet, however, is anything but generic!

In a post on Reddit, the user shared a series of her achievements throughout the year 2024 and was expecting the same from other users. But humour took the better of netizens, who had hilarious replies to this question.

From being thankful that their parents haven't kicked them out yet to questioning why a "LinkedIn" type of post was on Reddit, social media users didn't fail to amuse the readers.

Here are some of the most epic replies to the post: “My parents still agree to keep me in their house," a user quipped, as another added, “ghar vale ghr me rkh rhe hn and 2 time k khana milta h (Parents have kept me at home and give meals twice)."

“Jaisa 23 mein tha vaisa he 24 mein hu nalla, berozgar, (Just like I was in 23, in 24 too I am idle, unemployed)," a user said.

Some users thought making it alive to 2025 was their biggest achievement. "I guess making it out alive," a user said. "Mere existence," another added.

“Zinda hu, saans le rhi hu, chal pa rhi hu," said another user.

“College chla gya tha ek week continuously (Went to college for a week continuously)," a user joked.

"I wasted this year thinking…," added another.

A user shared pictures comparing his receding hairline in two years, saying, “My hairline has seen better days!"

However, two users had the perfect humorous response for their “achievements" as one said, “Perfect time mein i pill le aaya to avoid dad life from 4 dates. (I got the contraceptive pill at the perfect time, avoided dad life from 4 dates)."

"Yes, I finally landed (in jail)", another joked.

To the many achievements the OP (original post (er)) on Reddit had listed, a user asked, “Badiya accolades hai, magar hum kya kare inn sab ka? Validate karein? (Great accolades, but what do we do about it? You need validation?"

“this is not LinkedIn," a user pointed out.