Meghan Markle to be called 'Princess Henry' if King Charles revokes her royal title
After years of drama because of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's separation from the Royal family, there have been discussions regarding stripping the couple of their royal titles. Although the two have officially left their duties and dropped ‘His Royal Highness’, they are still known as 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex'.