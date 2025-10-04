What your nails say about your body’s health: 4 tips from Yoga guru Saurabh Bothra

Fingernails protect the skin underneath from injury and can be useful for scratching an itch or peeling a fruit. But they can also reveal clues about your health. There are many old beliefs about what nails indicate. For example, some say white spots on nails—called leukonychia—mean a calcium deficiency. But is this really true?

How are nails structured? Nails are an extension of the skin and are made of keratin, a strong protein that protects your fingers and toes from damage. The half-moon shape at the base, called the lunula, is the nail’s “growth centre,” producing cells that harden into the nail. Just above it is the cuticle, a layer of dead cells connecting the nail to the skin. The cuticle acts as a guard, keeping bacteria, fungi, and other germs away.

Can nails reflect your overall health? While eyes are often called the windows to the soul, nails can be the windows to your health. Doctors can examine them to spot various conditions, from skin problems to kidney issues or even autoimmune disorders.

Saurabh Bothra, an IIT alumnus and yoga enthusiast, has spoken extensively about how nails can reveal hidden health issues. “Your nails might be more than just cosmetic—they can act as a daily health checklist,” he explains. Changes in nail colour, texture, or strength can point to underlying health conditions.

What do different nail changes indicate? Bothra elaborates: “For instance, pale nails may indicate low haemoglobin, while yellow nails could be linked to fungal infections or even lung-related issues. Brittle nails are often a sign of nutritional deficiencies, and white spots may suggest a lack of minerals like zinc or calcium.”

He recommends paying attention to these subtle signs, as they may highlight the need for better nutrition or medical care. A simple daily self-check of your nails could help you catch early warnings and prioritise your well-being.

Who is Saurabh Bothra? Saurabh Bothra, a 33-year-old IIT alumnus from Nagpur, Maharashtra, has quietly built a global wellness community of nearly 10 million users through his platform HaBuild. What began as a personal mission to help his mother combat frailty during the Covid-19 pandemic has grown into a habit-building wellness movement.

Bothra’s journey with yoga started at 19, gaining momentum in college as he encouraged peers to practise together. Post-graduation, he formally trained at the Art of Living International Center to teach yoga professionally.

The turning point came when his mother asked him for simple yoga exercises for knee pain, inspiring him to create accessible sessions for women who overlooked wellness in daily routines.