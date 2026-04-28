‘Whatever you are doing, drop it right away’ - R Ashwin can't keep calm after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi carnage in PBKS vs RR

Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin couldn't keep calm after Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took the likes of Lockie Ferguson and Arshdeep Singh to cleaners during their chase against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). In just his second IPL season, Sooryavanshi has already earned the reputation of taking the big boys of world cricket down with his fearless hitting.

Tuesday was no different as the 15-year-old started clobbered Arshdeep for a 6, 4, 4 in the first over of Rajasthan Royals' 223-run chase. The madness from the youngster from Samastipur went on as the southpaw smashed the likes of Ferguson and Marco Jansen for one four and three sixes in the next two overs, racing to 37 runs in just 14 deliveries.

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Reacting to the explosive batting from Sooryavanshi, Ashwin couldn't hold his emotions as he took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings. “Whatever you are doing, drop it right away because this not so earthling is batting and howwwwwww,” wrote the former India off-spinner along with four fire emojis.

The highlight of Sooryavanshi's boundaries was the flick of the leg with a bit of bat-twirl off Arshdeep that sailed over the deep mid-wicket fence. However, the carnage was cut short by Arshdeep after his round-the-wicket low full toss did the trick as Sooryavanshi hit straight at the hands of rival skipper Shreyas Iyer. Sooryavanshi walked back for 43 in 16 deliveries, studded with three fours and five sixes.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi regains IPL 2026 Orange Cap Starting the day on 357 runs, Sooryavanshis 43 runs took him on the top of the IPL 2026 leaderboard with 400 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 238.09. The Rajasthan Royals youngster has already smashed 37 sixes so far and if he goes on like this, Sooryavanshi could touch Chris Gayle's record of 59 sixes in a single season, achieved in in 2012.

Sooryavanshi displaced Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma to second spot with 380 runs, followed by KL Rahul (358), Virat Kohli (351) and Heinrich Klaasen (349). With six more matches left in the group stage, Sooryavanshi could go near the 700-run mark provided he continues in the same vein.

Ashwin household full of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fans Earlier, Ashwin revealed how is whole family has become no.1 fans of Sooryavanshi. "You have to praise Sooryavanshi. How well did he bat! The moment he got out, all of us at home became sad - my mother, my father" Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.