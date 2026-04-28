‘Whatever you are doing, drop it right away’ - R Ashwin can't keep calm after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi carnage in PBKS vs RR

Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin couldn't keep calm after Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took the likes of Lockie Ferguson and Arshdeep Singh to cleaners during their chase against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). In just his second IPL season, Sooryavanshi has already earned the reputation of taking the big boys of world cricket down with his fearless hitting.

Tuesday was no different as the 15-year-old started clobbered Arshdeep for a 6, 4, 4 in the first over of Rajasthan Royals' 223-run chase. The madness from the youngster from Samastipur went on as the southpaw smashed the likes of Ferguson and Marco Jansen for one four and three sixes in the next two overs, racing to 37 runs in just 14 deliveries.

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Reacting to the explosive batting from Sooryavanshi, Ashwin couldn't hold his emotions as he took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings. “Whatever you are doing, drop it right away because this not so earthling is batting and howwwwwww,” wrote the former India off-spinner along with four fire emojis.

The highlight of Sooryavanshi's boundaries was the flick of the leg with a bit of bat-twirl off Arshdeep that sailed over the deep mid-wicket fence. However, the carnage was cut short by Arshdeep after his round-the-wicket low full toss did the trick as Sooryavanshi hit straight at the hands of rival skipper Shreyas Iyer. Sooryavanshi walked back for 43 in 16 deliveries, studded with three fours and five sixes.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi regains IPL 2026 Orange Cap Starting the day on 357 runs, Sooryavanshis 43 runs took him on the top of the IPL 2026 leaderboard with 400 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 238.09. The Rajasthan Royals youngster has already smashed 37 sixes so far and if he goes on like this, Sooryavanshi could touch Chris Gayle's record of 59 sixes in a single season, achieved in in 2012.

Sooryavanshi displaced Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma to second spot with 380 runs, followed by KL Rahul (358), Virat Kohli (351) and Heinrich Klaasen (349). With six more matches left in the group stage, Sooryavanshi could go near the 700-run mark provided he continues in the same vein.

Ashwin household full of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fans Earlier, Ashwin revealed how is whole family has become no.1 fans of Sooryavanshi. "You have to praise Sooryavanshi. How well did he bat! The moment he got out, all of us at home became sad - my mother, my father" Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"I watch every RR game with my mom and dad. They're No. 1 fans (of Sooryavanshi). I've never seen my father admire anyone the way he admires Vaibhav. With every shot, he gets so excited," he elaborated. "My mother keeps saying, 'Look at his chubby cheeks!' and 'Look at that celebration!'... the way she is admiring this young kid!" he added further.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in