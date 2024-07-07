‘Whatever you do, do it in style,’ Harsh Goenka reacts to viral video of Mumbai’s flying dosawala

No task is big or small. At the end of the day, whatever be the work, each has its own style. Recently, Harsh Goenka chairman of the RPG group shared a video of a dosa seller that went viral with 95,300 views. He captioned the video with “Whatever you do, do it in style,” aligning with how the seller literally throws the dosa into the air after it’s made.

The video shows a series of throw and catch, into action as the seller folds and fries a dosa within the blink of an eye. Another person responsible for serving, quickly catches the dosa on a plate, and gives it to the customers. What looks like a regular job for the dosawala, in reality, is no less than a cricket match.

Whatever you do, do it in style pic.twitter.com/oEDid7vsac — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 6, 2024

Several users reacted to Harsh Goenka’s post, jesting about the throw and catch on display. “The one catching the dosa seems to be more talented,” commented one user, while others were simply curious about how the RPG Chairman sources his videos. Many associated the dosawala’s panache with Rajnikanth–the iconic actor from Tamil Nadu, who is known for his grand actions in south indian movies.

The dosawala in Goenka’s video was identified as Muttu Anna, who sells dosa near the Hind Mata temple in Parel-Dadar area in West Mumbai.

The RPG chairman, who calls himself “a happiness addict,” is known for posting relatable life scenarios in humorous ways. Earlier, he had posted the menu of an overseas restaurant that took the internet by storm. The descriptions of the Indian sambar vada as “dunked donut delight,” and Idli sambar as "Dunked Rice Cake Delight" got hilarious reactions.

Who knew vada, idli, and dosa could sound so fancy? With these strange names khaane ka mazaa khatam! Agree 😂? pic.twitter.com/Px94gQGUAd — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 2, 2024

