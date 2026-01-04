What’s Deepinder Goyal wearing on his temple? Social media quips, ‘External SSD’ | Here’s what the device does

When Deepinder Goyal appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast on YouTube, he answered many hard questions. What everyone noticed was a small device the Eternal CEO was wearing on his temple.

As curiosity grew, even Reddit users began to wonder what the device was. Funny assumptions began.

“Chewing gum,” one user said while another commented, “External SSD.” One user joked, “Pimple patch.”

One user wrote, “After chewing bubblegum, he didn't know where to stick it. Then he did this.”

“It’s his brain,” quipped another.

Advertisement

There were many other comments like “Mind Jewels”, “Brainwashing” and “Charging pads”.

Deepinder Goyal’s Temple In reality, what Deepinder Goyal was wearing on his temple is called ‘Temple’. It’s an experimental device designed to continuously measure blood flow in the brain in real-time.

The small, gold- or silver-coloured sensor is worn near the temple of the head. It tracks blood flow to the brain, which is a key indicator of neurological health and ageing.

The device comes from Deepinder Goyal’s personal research on the ‘Gravity Ageing Hypothesis’. He does it under ‘Continue Research’. He has committed $25 million (approximately ₹225 crore) of his personal funds to expand the initiative.

It is an experimental tool, not a Zomato product. It is being developed privately under his parent company, Eternal. It is not yet available for public or commercial use.

Advertisement

Gravity Ageing Hypothesis In November 2025, Deepinder Goyal shared his opinion about gravity shortening people’s lifespan.

“I’m not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human, curious enough to follow a strange thread. A thread I can’t keep with myself any longer,” he wrote on Twitter (now X).

“It’s open-source, backed by science, and shared with you as part of our common quest for scientific progress on human longevity,” he further wrote.

“Newton gave us a word for it. Einstein said it bends spacetime. I am saying gravity shortens lifespan. Read on, and tell me what you think,” he added while sharing slides on the research.

The hypothesis suggests that gravity slowly reduces blood flow to the brain. It leads to brain ageing. Since the brain sits above the heart and humans spend most of their lives upright, gravity constantly pulls blood downward. Over decades, this reduced circulation may damage the brain, it says.

Advertisement

An ageing brain then causes the body to age faster. Ancient brain regions, such as the hypothalamus and brainstem, control vital functions including breathing, heart rate, hormone regulation, immunity and body temperature. Poor blood flow weakens these systems and creates an imbalance across the body.

According to Goyal, the idea was tested over a two-year period through extensive research and discussions with doctors and scientists worldwide. So far, no strong scientific contradiction has been found.

Bats, yoga and height Then, the research refers to bats, yoga and height. All of them have a connection to gravity pulls.

“Bats are the longest-living mammals relative to their size, often living 10x longer than expected. They spend long durations, inverted, with head below the heart,” it says.

Advertisement

“Over 50% of poses in yoga practice involve ‘head below heart’ postures. A number of yogis have linked the practice of inversion (head below heart) to a longer lifespan,” it further says.

It also says, “Science already knows that shorter people live longer than taller people, but doesn't know why. Maybe it's because the heart needs to pump blood for a shorter distance against gravity, to their brains.”

Many social media users call it “stupid logic”.

Advertisement