What’s in a name? ₹27 lakh: This woman charges a fortune to suggest baby names to ultra-rich parents

Taylor A. Humphrey, 37, has turned her passion for baby names into a full business. Based in San Francisco, she started sharing ideas online 10 years ago. Today, her services can cost up to $30,000 (nearly ₹27 lakh), according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Advertisement

Humphrey helps parents choose names that match their personalities, tastes and values. She uses detailed questionnaires and thousands of spreadsheets filled with baby names.

A basic email with a few suggestions costs $200 ( ₹17,700). For $10,000 (nearly ₹9 lakh) or more, parents get personalised support and what she calls the “VIP treatment”.

“I had to come to terms with the fact that people often find me through content that pokes fun at me. I accept it because I believe the work I’m doing is really important,” the publication quoted Humphrey as saying.

“It’s a little embarrassing when you get made fun of on the internet. But, at the same time, I’m like, ‘Well, it is silly.’ I come up with baby names for a living,” she added.

Advertisement

Humphrey, a trained doula with branding experience, has named more than 500 children so far. In 2020 alone, she named over 100 babies. She earned $150,000 ( ₹1.3 crore), and her fees were lower then. It was $1,500 ( ₹1.3 lakh).

With over 1 lakh combined followers on TikTok and Instagram, she is now one of the most sought-after “professional baby namers” in the world.

Humphrey offers many additional services beyond basic baby-name advice. She discovers a unique “name aesthetic” and creates “baby name branding”.

She also traces old family names through a genealogist and even arranges think tanks to discuss options. Parents now want names that are rare yet not odd, modern but not too flashy and simple without being dull.

Advertisement

More like a therapist Only a dozen people in the United States work full-time as baby-name consultants. Humphrey is believed to be the only one in the Bay Area, despite online jokes about her work.

During video calls, Humphrey often feels she is acting more like a therapist than a consultant. Her clients range from wealthy anonymous couples to well-known celebrities. She admits the process feels high-stakes for many families.

Advertisement