What’s inside Prince Harry’s lavish, ’sentimental’ gift to Meghan Markle on her 43rd birthday? Royal expert reveals

Actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle will celebrate her 43rd birthday on Sunday, August 4. After leaving the British royal family, she and her husband Prince Harry settled in California. Prince Harry and Meghan have raised their children, Prince Archie, now 5, and Princess Lilibet, away from the scrutiny of the public eye.

As the 'Suits' actor turned 43 on Sunday, all eyes are on her birthday celebration and the gift she is likely to receive from Prince Harry.

What's inside Price Harry's lavish gift to Meghan Markle? The Sun shared an expert's view on the lavish gift Meghan Markle could receive from Prince Harry for her 43rd birthday. "I suspect...Prince Harry could give her paintings this time," the expert said.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to be thoughtful when it comes to birthday gifts for his wife. In the past, he has presented Meghan with a £75K ring that was once his late mother's, Princess Diana's.

"Prince Harry is quit sentimental and he's very anxious to keep Meghan happy...He has given her enough jewellery [in the past], mostly from his mother [Diana]...he gave her Diana's tennis bracelet, he gave her Diana's ring...and some of Diana's earrings. But Meghan is quirky and she likes to design her own stuff...she is modern...," the royal expert said.

"I suspect Harry might veer off jewellery and maybe give her a painting or something this time, he's given her paintings before," the expert said. "I'm sure it'll be something that you know she's going to be able to either wear or have in the house," she added.

As per reports, one of the most expensive gifts from Harry includes a £75,000 aquamarine ring, which belonged to his late mother Diana who passed away in 1997.

What's the plan for today A magazine reported that there's no doubt that there will be family celebrations at their Montecito home alongside Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, on the actor's birthday.

Earlier in June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex embraced the joy of family as they hosted a pre-birthday party for their beloved daughter, Princess Lilibet, ahead of her third birthday on June 4.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had then welcomed friends and family to their Montecito home in California over the weekend, kicking off the festivities in true royal style, confirms People magazine.

A video resurfaced on the internet that provided Markle's fans a sneak peek into her birthday routine.

In an old video, Markle could be heard sharing details about her preferred breakfast on her birthday. “For my birthday if I don’t have a sweet tooth I always have fries with a little candle on it,” he told a chef in the purported video.

The video clip garnered attention from fans who were surprised by her non-traditional breakfast choice.