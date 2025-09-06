What's open, what's closed in Maharashtra for Ganesh Visarjan today: Full list

Eshita Gain
Updated6 Sep 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Ganesh Visarjan LIVE Updates: Hindu devotees carrying Ganpati idol to immerse in the banks of river Sabarmati during the 10-days long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad on September 5.
Ganesh Visarjan LIVE Updates: Hindu devotees carrying Ganpati idol to immerse in the banks of river Sabarmati during the 10-days long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad on September 5.(AP)

Banks, government offices and educational institutions, including schools and colleges, in Maharashtra are expected to remain open on September 6, 2025 as there is no notification of a holiday so far.

However, parents and students are advised to consult official announcements from their respective schools and local authorities for precise details regarding holiday declarations and regional observances to ensure they have the most accurate information.

Ganesh Visarjan holiday in other regions

All schools, colleges and government offices in the cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will remain closed on Saturday, September 6, in observance of Ganesh Visarjan or idol immersion procession.

The closure will also be observed in some areas of Telangana, including Ranga Reddy, and Medchal–Malkajgiri, according to a government notice issued on September 3, 2025.

Ganesh Visarjan, or the immersion ritual, is performed on Anant Chaturdashi. This year, the event falls today, on Saturday, 6 September. The event draws devotees in large numbers to bid farewell to the deity with processions, music and chants.

Is stock market open or closed for trading today?

Both stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed for trading on Saturday, September 6.

Stock market in India is closed on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays declared by the exchange in advance. To avoid confusion, investors and stock market observers are advised to look at the stock market holidays 2025 list on the official BSE website — bseindia.com.

According to the stock market holidays 2025 list, there will be no stock market holiday in the month of September. The next closure of trading activities will be witnessed on October 2 in observance of Gandhi Jayanti, marking the birth day of the freedom fighter Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

Is there a bank holiday today?

All private and public banks in Maharashtra will remain open on Saturday, September 6 as it is the first Saturday of the month.

The next bank holiday in Maharashtra will be observed on Sunday, September 7 as Sundays are a pan-India holiday for banks.

