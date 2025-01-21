Diljit Dosanjh’s film Punjab 95, based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, will not release on February 7. Diljit earlier shared the teaser and announced the release date. However, the singer-actor later informed fans on social media that the release had been delayed.

“We are very sorry and it pains us to inform you that the movie Panjab '95 will not release on 7th Feb due to circumstances beyond our control,” Diljit wrote in one of his Instagram Stories.

In another story, Diljit shared a photo of Khalra with a quote: “I pray to the Guru, who identifies with truth, to keep this light lit."

Punjab 95 has been delayed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for over a year.

Dosanjh earlier shared the film’s trailer on social media, announcing its global release on February 7. He mentioned in his post that the film would be released without any cuts.

“Full Movie, No Cuts,” he wrote.

The trailer has, however, been removed from YouTube. It displays a message stating that the uploader has restricted access in the country. “Why has the teaser been taken down from YouTube India? Sad to see the biased nature,” wrote one social media user.

Punjab 95 controversy The CBFC has suggested 120 cuts to the movie based on a sensitive topic. It is unclear if the makers have agreed on it. Jaswant Singh Khalra, on whom the film is based, exposed the Punjab Police’s illegal killings of Sikh youth during the 1990s militancy.

Khalra, in his research, shed light on 25,000 illegal killings and cremations by Punjab Police. He also revealed that around 2,000 police officers were killed for not cooperating.