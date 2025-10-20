‘What’s the name of Anushka Sharma's husband?': Nagaland minister goes viral naming favourite cricketer—watch video

Nagaland's Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along, known on social media for his wit and viral posts, has one again made the internet chuckle.

What began as a simple question on Along's favourite cricketer ended with the minister making his audience laugh.

Along was at the News18 India Chaupal when he was asked who his all-time favourite cricketer was, to which the minister instantly replied, "Sachin Tendulkar"—an icon of the sport and an evergreen choice for Indians.

However, when Along was asked who his current favourite cricketer was, the reply was well...less direct, a video of which has now gone viral.

Prior to answering, the Nagaland minister can be seen turning to one of the interviewers present at the media interaction and asking, "Anushka Sharma ke pati ka naam kya hai (What's the name of Anushka Sharma's husband)?"

Unable to hold back her laughter, the interviewer responds, "Virat Kohli."

Armed with this information, Along, smiling, replies, "Haan, Virat Kohli," sending those around him bursting into laughter.

Understandably, given Along's seeming inability to recall the name of one of India's most well-known cricketers, the minister is asked, "Iska matlab ye hai ki aapki favourite actress Anushka Sharma hai, Kareena Kapoor nahi (That means your favourite actress is Anushka Sharma, not Kareena Kapoor)?".

Without giving away anything, Along responds, "Nahi nahi aisa nahi hai. Anushka Sharma yaad hai kyuki wo Virat Kohli ko pyaar karti hai (No, no, it’s not like that. I remember Anushka Sharma because she loves Virat Kohli)."

'Anushka flexing this video to Virat' As the Nagaland minister's clip went viral, Indian social media users had a field day.

"First time BRO is remembered by his wife. Anushka would definitely give it a like, wrote one user, while another joked, "Anushka flexing this video to Virat."

Along's response also left people wondering whether the minister was roasting or lauding the Indian cricketer.

"Ye roast tha ya tareef? (Was that a roast or a compliment?)," wondered another user, while another commented, “Men will be men.”

Most, however, agreed that Kohli's wife would indeed pleased: "Anushka would be happy to see this."

Not the first time This incident wasn't the first time that the Nagaland minister has amused the internet.

Back during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season of 2023, Along had gone viral for sharing a video of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a video of the ace batter walking towards the pitch during a practice match, Along, channelling his inner Bollywood fan, reposted it with a caption inspired from a famous Bajirao Mastani dialogue.