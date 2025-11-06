‘What’s your skincare routine?’: Harleen Kaur Deol catches PM Modi off guard with her cheeky question | Watch

On 5 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted India’s Women’s World Cup-winning team at his residence to celebrate their historic win at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. He praised their strong comeback after early defeats.

During the interaction, PM Modi mentioned Deepti Sharma’s Instagram bio, saying “Jai Shree Ram”. He asked about her Hanuman tattoo and how it helped her. Sharma replied that it gave her inner strength and confidence.

Harleen Kaur Deol, identified as the one keeping everyone cheerful, asked a question that apparently caught the prime minister off guard.

“Sir, I want to ask you about your skincare routine. You have a lot of glow,” Harleen said. Everyone burst into laughter.

"I don’t really pay attention to those things," Modi said with a smile.

Sneh Rana added, “This is the love of crores of Indians.”

“That’s for sure. That’s definitely my strength. It has been 25 years in the government, as the head of the government. That’s a lot of time. Still, when I get so much love, that surely leaves an impact on me,” PM Modi said.

Head Coach Amol Muzumdar pointed out how the girls were asking colourful questions.

“Everyone is a different character. My hair has turned grey after being their Head Coach for two years,” he quipped, and everyone laughed.

Amol Muzumdar then shared a story about the team’s England visit in June. When the team met King Charles, only 20 members were allowed due to protocol. So, the support staff had to stay out.

When Muzumdar apologised to them, they apparently “manifested” for a team photo with PM Modi after winning the World Cup..

“Today is the day,” Muzumdar said.

God’s plan: Harmanpreet Kaur Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier asked Captain Harmanpreet Kaur why she had slipped the match ball into her pocket after taking the final catch. The moment echoed Sunil Gavaskar’s iconic gesture from 1983, when he kept the ball after India’s first World Cup win.

Harmanpreet said she did not expect the last catch to come to her. But, when it did after years of hard work, she wanted to keep the ball with her.

“It was God’s plan. Otherwise, there was no certainty that the catch would come to me. After years of hard work, when the moment came, I kept the ball with myself. Even now, it’s there in my bag,” she said.