WhatsApp chat goes viral: Employee’s rant about manager impresses Reddit, ‘Hats off’

A new employee’s rant has gone viral on Reddit. The final message before resignation describes a month of deep frustration in a company where a toxic manager made daily work almost unbearable.

The employee says the decision to join the firm now feels like one of the biggest mistakes of her life. Every day became filled with stress and helplessness.

The WhatsApp message names a senior manager who was supposed to guide, train and motivate. However, instead, she allegedly chose to criticise even small errors, she demoralises junior staff and places blame for issues caused by her own actions.

“By degrading confidence, to demotivate, to blame me for the things which I did wrong and for the things too which

happened wrong by her,” the employee wrote apparently in the company WhatsApp group.

The employee claims there was no proper training despite stating clearly during the interview that she came from a different work domain and needed time to learn. The manager still expected full knowledge of every process from day one. The employee found it highly unreasonable.

“Seems like I was in school where I have to write single thing 5 times. At 8.30 AM sync up I have to tell what I did yesterday then share the same on the chat as well. Then again do the same on 9.30 Sync up and update the same on jira then again by the EOD,” the employer added.

Also Read | Why do Hindu gods have plump bodies? Reddit post starts discussion

The employer also accused the manager of hypocrisy. She often said that commitments must always be honoured. Yet, she failed to honour her own commitment to pay salaries on the first of every month.

“You can't preach what you don't practice. You required a meeting or detailed discussion on petty things as well. Just wondering how come no meet was scheduled before deducting my salary for no reason,” the employer wrote.

The WhatsApp note argues that, even if hiring was wrong, the company should look at the bigger picture.

“For a second, I am ready to accept that I am not the right fit for the company. You did the wrong hiring but what about the rest. There is no one in the customer support team. So, just a reality check - problem is not me or the others. The problem is YOU,” says the note.

The employee ends the message with a mix of anger and sarcasm.

“Wishing you a successful future, and may God give you strength to handle this toxicity. Signing off!” the employer concluded.

Reddit reaction Many Reddit users asked for a detailed follow-up on what happened after this message.

“Why didn’t this new joinee discuss with the manager’s manager or maybe a senior leader about this toxic behaviour?”asked one user.

“Bcoz she refused to work till her salary credits,” replied the OP.

One user commented, “She is a motivation for us.”

“Damn! That needs guts. Hats off to the person who posted it,” posted another user.