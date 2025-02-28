WhatsApp down: Hilarious memes flood Twitter - ’People rushing to X’

For thousands of users, popular messaging app WhatsApp was down on Friday evening, with people complaining of undelivered messages. There was no immediate statement from WhatsApp on the outage.

According to outage reporting portal Down Detector, over 4,400 reports of WhatsApp outage at around 9 pm on Friday.

Following the outage, people took to social media X to share memes as an expression of anger and to confirm if the message app was actually down. #Whatsappdown trended on X in India shortly after the outage was reported.

Here are a few of them: One wrote, “People coming to twitter to see if WhatsApp is down #whatsappdown”

Another wrote, “Everyone heading to x, someone’s always got to post this gif.”

A third commented, “Who's here to check if WhatsApp is down?”

"The people rushing to X to see if WhatsApp is down! Lol," a fifth user wrote.

A sixth user wrote, “Yes WhatsApp is down again.”

Last month, messaging app WhatsApp rolled out several new features and design improvements, including introduction of camera effects, selfies into stickers, sticker pack and quicker reactions option.