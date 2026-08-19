When a documentary keeps you up till 2 AM: Pakistani military officials react to Discovery's Operation Sindoor film

Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian Armed forces is perhaps still giving Pakistani establishment sleepless nights.

In a 600+word social media statement shared post midnight, the Pakistani Army reacted to the documentary series on Discovery about India’s Operation Sindoor launched in response to the deadlly Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025.

The two-part documentary Declassified: Operation Sindoor, which premiered on August 15, features senior Indian military and security officials who were involved in the planning and execution of the operation, which was launched on May 7, 2025.

The 2 AM statement In a statement issued on social media at 2 AM, the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the official spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces, said: “Indian content creators have produced a highly dramatised, coloured and factually inaccurate account of so-called Operation Sindoor, packaged as a documentary featuring senior political and military leadership of India.”

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According to DGISPR, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif, Declassified: Operation Sindoor, lack of nuance and seriousness.

Pakistan also claimed that the documentary’s account contains fundamental contradictions, including on the Pahalgam terror attack and how Operation Sindoor ended.

Declassified: Operation Sindoor featured accounts from leaders including NSA Ajit Doval and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi about the operation.

Doval said India's generosity and tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness, asserting that the country can take risks and hit hard, irrespective of the consequences.

The objective of the military operation, he said, was to destroy enemy camps, particularly those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Pakistan alleged that through the documentary, India has attempted to establish a deliberate linkage between an address by Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff on 16 April 2025 and the Pahalgam terror attack of 22 April 2025.

DGISPR also repeated the unsubstantiated claims made by US President Donald Trump on multiple occasions about Pakistan shooting down Indian fighter jets.

“Pakistan’s Armed Forces successfully thwarted Indian aggression and shot down 8 military aircraft. Pakistan subsequently conducted Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, employing Fatah precision-guided rockets & missiles, PAF precision munitions, long-range loitering munitions and precision artillery against 26 military targets, including facilities used to target Pakistani citizens,” the post on X said.

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The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly four days, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

DGISPR claimed that the documentary’s account of the cessation of hostilities is no less revealing.