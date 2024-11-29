When a ‘servant’ ill-treated Meghan Markle during her wedding: Prince Harry got furious

A royal expert suggests a disagreement over Meghan Markle's wedding tiara negatively impacted her relationship with the Royal Family. Tensions arose during wedding preparations, particularly involving Angela Kelly, leading to early friction between Meghan and Harry and the royals.

A royal expert has suggested that a disagreement over a wedding tiara set a negative tone for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the Royal Family. The issue reportedly arose during preparations for their 2018 wedding, involving Queen Mary’s Bandeau Tiara.

Richard Eden, a royal commentator from the Daily Mail, shared insights on a recent episode of Reading the Royals. He mentioned that selecting Meghan’s tiara had been challenging and hinted at tensions between Meghan and Angela Kelly, the late Queen Elizabeth’s trusted jewellery aide.

According to Eden, Harry later confirmed in his memoir, Spare, that there had been disagreements regarding the tiara arrangements.

“Harry felt that Meghan wasn't being treated as she should. That, you know, everyone should show her great respect and here was, you know, a servant, as he saw it, who was just being quite difficult and obstructive. And it was one of those things that really, sort of, set a bad tone for the marriage and their relationship with the Royal Family," Eden said.

Eden claimed that Harry felt Angela Kelly was being uncooperative by delaying appointments for Meghan to view the jewellery. Harry reportedly believed this showed Meghan wasn’t being treated with the respect she deserved. Eden explained that such incidents contributed to early friction between the couple and the Royal Family.

The chosen headpiece, Queen Mary’s Bandeau Tiara, is an exquisite piece valued at approximately £2 million (nearly 21.5 crore), featuring diamonds and a detachable brooch.

Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara

Reports suggest that Meghan initially wanted to wear the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara but was allegedly refused due to its unclear origins. Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone Jewellers later clarified that the tiara, thought to have Russian links, had entered the royal collection through uncertain means. Princess Eugenie later wore this same tiara at her wedding.

Following their high-profile wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

