‘When cricket meets Bollywood royalty': Rinku Singh's photo with SRK, Ranveer Singh breaks the internet

Fans were in for a surprise after a smiling picture of cricketer Rinku Singh posing with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh surfaced online, turning an ordinary moment into a much-talked-about crossover.

Rinku Singh spotted with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh The image, which went viral in the early hours of Sunday, was widely reshared by fan pages dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. In the softly lit selfie, the trio is seen sitting close together with their arms around each other, striking a warm and relaxed pose.

In the now-viral picture, SRK, seated at the centre, is dressed in a black T-shirt and beanie, sporting light stubble and an easy smile. Ranveer Singh, wearing a dark outfit and sunglasses, appears in high spirits with a neatly trimmed beard and moustache. Cricketer Rinku Singh keeps it casual in a light grey T-shirt.

The picture sparked an enthusiastic response across social media platforms, with users flooding the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Many fans described the moment as a “power-packed” crossover, celebrating the rare sight of a cricket star sharing the frame with two of Bollywood’s big wigs.

Check out the viral post here:

A user expressed, “Rinku Singh never thought to share this moment in his dreams . Oh boy you are so lucky , happy to see him with the love he always gets from The owner becoz of his game.”

Another user commented on Instagram, “The energetic trio.”

“KING with rocket rinku & dhurandhar,” the third user wrote on Instagram.

“When cricket meets Bollywood royalty. Rinku Singh drops a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and #RanveerSingh, and the star quotient shoots through the roof. Now that’s an epic crossover we didn’t know we needed," the fourth user wrote on X.

"Look at the charm on these faces," the fifth user wrote on X.

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Sidharth Anand’s upcoming film King, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. The actor recently announced that the action-heavy film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24.

