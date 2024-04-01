‘When I visited Shah Rukh Khan’: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti remembers meeting SRK at Mannat
Recalling his meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during his first couple of weeks in India, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said that, upon knowing that he had met the actor, everybody in his office went nuts.
"Oh, my God, did you know who you met?" was the reply US Ambassador Eric Garcetti received when he told his office that he had met Shah Rukh Khan during his visit to India. Now, while reminiscing about the visit, he admits that he was not aware how much the actor was adored across India.