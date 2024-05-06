When is Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Know date, significance, shubh muhurat, and more
Akshaya Tritiya is a Hindu festival celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakha, associated with Lord Vishnu. Buying gold on this day is believed to bring luck and prosperity.
Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. It is considered one of the most auspicious days in Hindu tradition, with various religious rituals and activities marking the day.
