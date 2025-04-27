When is Akshaya Tritiya in 2025? Check date, Muhurat, timings to buy gold

Akshaya Tritiya 2025:Akshaya Tritiya which is also known as Akha Teej is highly auspicious and holy day for Hindu communities. It will be celebrated on April 30, Wednesday.

It is believed that Akshaya Tritiya brings good luck and success. Most people buy gold on this day as it is believed that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and more wealth in coming future.

It is also believed that gold, bought on this day, will never diminish and would continue to grow or appreciate.

Akshaya Tritiya Significance The word Akshaya means never diminishing. Hence the benefits of doing any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya on this day never diminish and remain with the person forever.

Akshaya Tritiya falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. Akshaya Tritiya falling on a Rohini Nakshatra day with Wednesday considered very auspicious.

The day of Akshaya Tritiya is ruled by Lord Vishnu who is the preserver god in the Hindu Trinity. According to Hindu mythology Treta Yuga began on Akshaya Tritiya day.

Usually Akshaya Tritiya and Parashurama Jayanti, birthday anniversary of 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, falls on the same day but depending on staring time of Tritiya Tithi Parashurama Jayanti might fall one day before Akshaya Tritiya day.

Akshaya Tritiya Date & Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya is on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 05:41 AM to 12:18 PM

Duration - 06 Hours 37 Mins

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 05:31 PM on Apr 29, 2025

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 02:12 PM on Apr 30, 2025

Akshaya Tritiya Muhurat in Other Cities Pune - 06:08 AM to 12:32 PM

New Delhi - 05:41 AM to 12:18 PM

Chennai -05:49 AM to 12:06 PM

Jaipur- 05:49 AM to 12:24 PM

Hyderabad- 05:51 AM to 12:13 PM

Gurgaon- 05:42 AM to 12:19 PM

Chandigarh- 05:40 AM to 12:20 PM

Kolkata- 05:05 AM to 11:34 AM

Mumbai- 06:11 AM to 12:36 PM

Bengaluru- 05:59 AM to 12:17 PM

Ahmedabad- 06:07 AM to 12:37 PM

Noida- 05:41 AM to 12:18 PM

Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya On April 29 - Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:31 PM to 05:41 AM, Apr 30

Duration - 12 Hours 11 Mins

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 08:16 PM to 09:37 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 10:57 PM to 03:00 AM, Apr 30

On April 30 - Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:41 AM to 02:12 PM

Duration - 08 Hours 30 Mins

Auspicious Choghadiya timings overlapping Akshaya Tritiya

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 10:39 AM to 12:18 PM