When is Diwali 2025? Dates for Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

Also known as Deepawali, Diwali is one of India’s most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with great joy and splendour across the country. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the festival falls on the 15th day of Kartik, marking the darkest night of the year.

Homes are beautifully decorated with diyas, rangoli and colourful lights, while families come together to perform rituals, share sweets and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. The festivities stretch over five days, each marked by its own customs and prayers.

When Is Diwali in 2025? As per Drik Panchang, Diwali in 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, October 20. The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will begin at 7:08 PM and end at 8:18 PM.

Auspicious Timings: Pradosh Kaal: 5:58 PM to 8:25 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 3:44 PM on October 20

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 5:54 PM on October 21

What Is the Complete Diwali 2025 Calendar? Date Festival

October 18 Dhanteras

October 20 Choti Diwali (Naraka Chaturdashi)

October 20 Diwali and Lakshmi Puja

October 22 Govardhan Puja

October 23 Bhai Dooj

What Are the Five Days of Diwali and Their Meaning? Day 1: Dhanteras – When does Diwali begin? The celebrations start with Dhanteras, when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber for wealth and prosperity. It is also considered an auspicious day to buy gold, silver, or new household items.

Day 2: Naraka Chaturdashi – What is Choti Diwali? Known as Choti Diwali, this day marks Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura, symbolising the removal of darkness and negativity from life.

Day 3: Diwali – Why is it the main day of the festival? The third day is the highlight of the festival. It celebrates the return of Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. People light earthen lamps, decorate their homes, and perform Lakshmi and Ganesh Puja in the evening.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja – What is its significance? Observed the day after Diwali, Govardhan Puja commemorates the moment Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Parvat to protect the people of Mathura from Lord Indra’s wrath.